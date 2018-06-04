Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Employees at a Philadelphia-based senior care facility where Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s reportedly fell to his death in April failed in their essential duties, according to a Pennsylvania Health Department report.

McMaster is the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

The 141-page report released over the weekend says Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s fatal fall April 12 was his fifth during a four-day stay at Cathedral Village. The report says staff failed to complete required neurological checks, develop a fall prevention plan or attempt to resuscitate McMaster.

Christann Gainey, 30, of South Phila., is charged w/ involuntary manslaughter in the death of Herbert R. McMaster, father of fmr. nat’l security advisor. It’s claimed she failed to properly care for him after he fell at Cathedral Village last month. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Oj4lXByMsk — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 10, 2018

Last month, AG Josh Shapiro charged Christann Gainey, 30, of South Philadelphia with involuntary manslaughter in the death of McMaster.

A spokeswoman for Cathedral Village says the facility immediately implemented a corrective plan.

A lawyer for the McMaster family says they are looking for answers and to prevent something similar from happening to another family.

