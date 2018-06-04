BREAKING: Student Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Upper Darby High School, Official Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Employees at a Philadelphia-based senior care facility where Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s reportedly fell to his death in April failed in their essential duties, according to a Pennsylvania Health Department report.

McMaster is the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

The 141-page report released over the weekend says Herbert R. McMaster Sr.’s fatal fall April 12 was his fifth during a four-day stay at Cathedral Village. The report says staff failed to complete required neurological checks, develop a fall prevention plan or attempt to resuscitate McMaster.

Last month, AG Josh Shapiro charged Christann Gainey, 30, of South Philadelphia with involuntary manslaughter in the death of McMaster.

A spokeswoman for Cathedral Village says the facility immediately implemented a corrective plan.

A lawyer for the McMaster family says they are looking for answers and to prevent something similar from happening to another family.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

