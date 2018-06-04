Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve driven along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, anytime since 1955, and you went through the Lansdale interchange, there is a good chance you have met Chester Detweiler, who has been a toll collector for 62 and a half years.

“ I started (at) $1.25 an hour,” said Detweiler.

He was once the face of the turnpike system, his photo was published on turnpike brochures back in the 90s, and he is still officially the longest working toll collector in Pennsylvania turnpike history.

“It’s not boring, because I enjoy meeting people,” Detweiler said.

But after more than six decades on the job, collecting an estimated 10 million tolls, Chester Detweiler is retiring.

When asked ‘Why now?’ He said, “I’m 85 years old. It’s gotta stop sometime.”

On Monday, Detweiler’s turnpike co-workers, bosses, and even Gov. Tom Wolf via a letter, celebrated his service.

“When we go to our central office in Harrisburg, or all over the state, people in other departments even, they ask if Chester still works here. I say ‘Oh yea he still there,’” said PA Turnpike District Manager Brian Mahon.

However, Detweiler’s last day working the tollbooth, will actually be Tuesday.

Many who know him or work for the PA Turnpike system believe this really is the end of an era, and there is never going to be someone who beats Detweiler’s six-decades-plus record of working for the PA Turnpike system.