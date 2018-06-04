Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware Burger King has been temporarily shut down by the health department due to an apparent rodent infestation.

The Delaware Health and Social Service says they launched an investigation after a video showed rodents in bags of rolls at a Burger King located at 2802 Concord Pike in Wilmington last week.

Officials say they responded on June 1 to conduct an investigation and later issued a Cease and Desist letter due to “gross unsanitary conditions.”

In the Delaware Health and Social Service’s inspection report, inspectors observed mouse droppings on and inside hamburger rolls and chicken sandwich rolls.

“Pallets that rolls were on had mouse droppings. Mouse droppings were observed on the floor near the ice machine, water heater, under storage, near syrup soda boxes and behind fryers,” a portion of the report read.

Burger King says they are also investigating.

“While this is an isolated incident, we take these matters very seriously. Food safety and hygiene is always a top priority for us. We have already contacted the Franchisee, who independently owns and operates the location, to investigate this matter and ensure they take the appropriate measures. We can confirm that the Restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen once this issue is addressed,” said Burger King in a statement to CBS Philly.

Delaware Health and Social Service called the incident an “imminent health hazard,” adding that the Burger King location will reopen once health inspections are met.