ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mercer County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says the Homicide Task Force responded to a residence on Robbinsville-Edinburgh Road in Robbinsville to investigate the deaths of a man and woman.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the incident is an apparent murder-suicide.

