PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took aim at the president after the Super Bowl Champion Eagles were disinvited from the White House on Monday night.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” said Kenney in a statement.

Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit Over Anthem Dispute

The Eagles were set to visit the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

But that trip was called off by the president.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America,” Trump’s full statement read.

