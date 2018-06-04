The Philadelphia Eagles huddle prior to the start of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at US Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump has called off the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit for Tuesday, CBS3 confirms.

Trump says in a statement that some members of the Super Bowl championship team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.” He says he’ll instead be hosting “a different type of ceremony” with the U.S. Marine Band.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America,” Trump said in a statement.

A few players have previously said they would not attend the White House ceremony, including Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins and Brandon Graham.

“So many lies,” said former Eagles wide reciever Torrey Smith on Twitter regarding the cancellation.

“There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish,” Smith added.

Sen. Bob Casey reacted to the announcement of the White House cancellation, saying via Twitter: “I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol?”

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they’re on the field before a game. Trump had suggested players who kneel be fired.

