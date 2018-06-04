WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Full-scale sports betting is coming to Delaware beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Official say when the clock strikes 1:30 p.m. you’ll be able to gamble on a variety of sports at the First State’s three casinos.

The casino at Delaware Park is gearing up for a big switch.

“We were doing parlay cards which is a three-team minimum of three team bet but there was no straight up team betting or anything like that but now the door is white open,” said Andrew Gomeringer, senior vice president of the Delaware Park Casino.

Outside of Nevada, sports betting had fallen into uncharted territory. In May the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 26-year-old federal law banning such wagering. On Tuesday afternoon, Delaware will become the first state on the east coast to offer up sports legal wagers.

“You’ll have all the major leagues, professional sports, the World Cup, MMA, boxing, racing,” said Gomeringer.

Delaware Park is one of three Delaware casinos to open up wagers Tuesday, where gamblers will have the opportunity to bet on individual games and championships for the first time.

“A lot of people know how to bet sports and have been to Vegas but a lot of it is going to be a new adventure,” said Gomeringer.

That adventure does come with a guide that is offered in Delaware casinos and online. Perhaps, a good study for Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents, as both states have been clamoring with legislation to offer legal sports betting too.

“Sports betting is not a big money maker but it brings in people and that’s the key to everything. I think it will bring in a younger demographic,” said Gomeringer.

All players must be 21 and any winnings are required to be taxed as normal income.