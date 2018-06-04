Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – May came to end at the end of last with rainy weather and humid conditions when the rain wasn’t falling. It seemed like every time a front would try to work through the region it would stall out and never really clear the area out. As we get ready to start a new work week though, the pattern of stalled out fronts is going to end and much more comfortable and dry conditions will take over.

A few light and very isolated showers are going to remain in the forecast for later parts of Monday, but be aware that not everyone is going to see one of these lingering showers and in general you are going to be able to walk around throughout most if not all of Monday without the umbrella. The sunshine should eventually break through the clouds on Monday afternoon as well, allowing temperatures to rise into the middle 70s across the region.

By Tuesday we are starting to watch another boundary approach the Delaware Valley. This front is again going to be fast-moving and not pack too much of a punch but showers or a thunderstorm will be possible in the second half of the day and overnight into the early parts of Wednesday as the cold front walks through and finally clears the area very early on, Wednesday morning.

Behind this second cold front on Tuesday night, high pressure will filter in and clear us out again wonderfully on Wednesday leaving sunny skies, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Thursday will be almost a carbon copy of Wednesday with temperatures that are just slightly warmer but still with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will hover in the 70s across the whole region with dew points in the more than comfortable rage of the lower 50s.

By the time we reach Friday a new system will start to come together. Rain showers could be back in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend as well, with rising temperatures and rising humidity. As of right now the better chance for showers or a storm will come on Sunday with the warm of the weekend days being Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.