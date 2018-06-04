Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ front office disaster has quickly turned into the fan base’s laughter, as both an online game and digital billboard have launched to mock the franchise, Bryan Colangelo and the alleged burner Twitter accounts.

Eagles’ Carson Wentz Announces ‘Thy Kingdom Crumb’ Free Food Truck Initiative

The Sixers have reportedly hired a Delaware-based law firm to investigate the alleged actions of president of basketball operations and general manager Bryan Colangelo, his wife Barbara Bottini and anyone else possibly connected to the now infamous Twitter accounts that divulged private medical information, criticized several team players and former GM Sam Hinkie, as well as others.

But as the investigation continues, some are getting in on the fun of trolling the Sixers for their current predicament.

NormalCollars.com takes jabs at Bryan, his European collars and all things Process-related, as it gives visitors an opportunity to play a game where they move around Bryan’s head.

In addition, there is a digital billboard display that can be seen on I-76 near Passyunk Avenue, just a couple miles from where the Sixers play. The display reads: “#WOODERGATE: That is NOT a normal collar. Move on, Sixers, find a new GM.”

Both the game and the billboard are in reference to a tweet from one of the burner accounts, which reportedly defended Bryan’s fashion choices by saying: “That is a normal collar. Move on. Find a new slant.”

Brian Hart, a self-proclaimed lifelong Sixers fan, is the man behind the billboard.

The votes are in, and the @sixers are dragging their feet, so it's billboard time. Feel free to send me copy ideas. I'm working with 1500w x 500h pixels. Trying to get my order in this afternoon so I can run it Sunday – Tuesday. https://t.co/hL5tYW4LHG — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) June 2, 2018

“Before launching this campaign, I posted a poll on Twitter asking fans if I should do it,” said Hart. “The poll received 1,087 responses, with 96 percent agreeing I should run a billboard in an effort to push out Mr. Colangelo. That’s how strongly this city and fan base felt about sending a powerful message to the organization.”

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj To Perform At ‘Made In America’

It seems that the Sixers are once again the joke of the league, despite having the best odds to land possible free agent LeBron James, and also coming off of a 52-win regular season and Eastern Conference semifinals postseason run.