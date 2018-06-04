Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men have died after police say they were struck by a young girl learning to drive with her mother on Monday night in Philadelphia.

It happened in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue around 8:46 p.m.

Police say the girl was learning to park in a black Ford Explorer when the vehicle went forward and struck two men who were sitting down in the area.

Police say the a 54-year-old man and a 55-year-old man died in the crash.

Authorities say the vehicle stayed at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.