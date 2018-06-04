PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies select Alec Bohm with the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bohm, 21, is a third baseman from Wichita State University.

Bohm, an Omaha, Nebraska native, batted .339 (76-224) with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 55 RBI, 39 walks, 57 runs, nine stolen bases, a .436 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage during his junior season.

At the time Wichita State’s season ended, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bohm led the American Athletic Conference in home runs, pacing the Shockers for the second straight year. He also led the AAC in runs, tied for first in total bases (140) and finished in the top five in hits, RBI, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

“Alec Bohm is a tremendous offensive player,” Johnny Almaraz, Director of Amateur Scouting said. “He is a middle of the order bat, a big power-hitting third baseman who could be a .300 hitter and drive in 100-plus runs. We are thrilled to have selected him.”

#Phillies have selected Alec Bohm, a 21-year-old third baseman from Wichita State University, with the third overall pick in the 2018 #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/vRxounHkWS — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 4, 2018

The Phillies’ next selection in the draft will be in the fourth round with the 107th overall pick tomorrow.