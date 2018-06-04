Filed Under:Local TV, The Fernwood Hotel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A huge fire in Monroe County has destroyed the Fernwood Hotel and Conference Center in Middle Smithfield Township.

Fire crews responded to the three-alarm blaze just after 9 Sunday evening.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Route 209 is closed in both directions in that area right now and crews remain on the scene.

(This is a developing story.) 

