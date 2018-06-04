Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A huge fire in Monroe County has destroyed the Fernwood Hotel and Conference Center in Middle Smithfield Township.
Fire crews responded to the three-alarm blaze just after 9 Sunday evening.
Family Loses 2 Pets, Vital Medical Equipment For Special Needs Child In Woodland House Fire
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Route 209 is closed in both directions in that area right now and crews remain on the scene.
(This is a developing story.)