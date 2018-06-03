Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) —A 51-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter after authorities say she plowed through a gate and drove onto a baseball field and killed a man.

Ballplayers and bystanders fled tried to flee the scene as Carol Sharrow’s car careened through an open gate, authorities report.

The crash happened during a little league game Friday night in Sanford, Maine.

Police say Douglas Parkhurst, a 68-year-old Vietnam veteran, was hit by the car as he pushed kids out of harm’s way.

He and another man then tried to keep the driver from leaving the scene by blocking a gate.

Sanford police Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones said Sharrow has a drunken driving conviction in Maine and an aggravated drunk driving conviction in New Hampshire, the Portland Press Herald reported. Authorities declined to say whether alcohol was involved on Friday.

” She was transported to York County Jail,” according to a Sanford Maine Police Department Facebook post.

Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital.

“We want to share our heartfelt gratitude that physically all of our players from Babe Ruth and Little League are safe,” the Sanford Maine Little League said in a Facebook post.

The league’s leaders called for the community to support the young players and on Saturday about 100 people turned out for a morning game, where the Salvation Army distributed free water and coffee.

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

