YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS) – Two rock climbers fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in California.

El Capitan is a large rock formation at the national park.

The two people fell while climbing the Freeblast route early Saturday morning.

They have been identified as Jason Wells, age 46, of Boulder, Colorado and Tim Klein, age 42, from Palmdale, California.

This is the second tragedy in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of the half dome in rainy conditions.

