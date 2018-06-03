Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS) – Two rock climbers fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in California.

7 Arrested, Officer Injured In Massive Brawl At Hamilton Mall

El Capitan is a large rock formation at the national park.

The two people fell while climbing the Freeblast route early Saturday morning.

They have been identified as Jason Wells, age 46, of Boulder, Colorado and Tim Klein, age 42, from Palmdale, California.

Climbers who fell from El Capitan identified: https://t.co/tnWPaPeoVg — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) June 3, 2018

This is the second tragedy in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

FBI Agent Loses His Gun During Dance-Floor Backflip, Accidentally Shoots Bar Patron

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of the half dome in rainy conditions.