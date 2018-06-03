Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rescue crews have resumed their search for a woman that fell into the Pennypack Creek.

Saturday’s search was stalled by high and muddy waters as they searched for the missing woman.

A Philadelphia Police helicopter scanned the creek by air as officers looked on land and a Marine unit took to the water, all searching for a 30-year-old woman who went into the creek and never resurfaced.

“This creek takes lives every year. You hear kids going down there and drowning, every year you hear it,” said a local resident.

Police say the woman was taking photos with her boyfriend by Lexington and Brous Avenues near the Mayfair section of Philadelphia around 6 p.m. when she suddenly got swept into a drain that carries into the creek, just after the area experienced flash flooding.

Her boyfriend frantically called 911.

The search for the woman was stalled by high, muddy waters from Saturday’s rain. The Marine Unit even had difficulty reaching the creek’s bottom with long poles.

“It’s sad, I feel really bad for her family,” said a local resident.

People who live nearby warn others to be overly careful when by Pennypack Creek.

“I know, I jumped in the avenue down the river. That current was taking me and there was no bottom and thank God I got to the deck where I pulled myself out, but that’s something I would never ever do again,” said Kelly Denofa.

Authorities say the woman has dark hair with half of it shaved off. She is wearing a pink shirt and dark pants.