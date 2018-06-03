Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dereck Rodriguez earned his first big league win, giving up a home run to Jake Arrieta but outpitching the Phillies ace to lead the San Francisco Giants over Philadelphia 6-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Rodriguez (1-0), the 25-year-old son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, had pitched just once before in the majors, going 3 1/3 innings in relief last Tuesday at Colorado.

Making his first start, Rodriguez gave up one run — on Arrieta’s sixth career homer — and five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner had given up just three earned runs over his last 35 innings when they Giants broke through in the sixth to score five times.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer that helped the Giants win their fourth in a row. They’ve taken five straight at home.

The Phillies are 2-5 so far on a 10-game road trip. They have scored only one run in 29 innings.

The Giants trailed 1-0 when manager Bruce Bochy pinch-hit Alen Hanson for Rodriguez in the sixth. Hanson beat out an infield hit that was among five straight hits in a five-run inning. McCutchen’s opposite-field drive off Arrieta broke it open.

Buster Posey hit his fourth home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris in the eighth.

