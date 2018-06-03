Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The threat of rain is forcing a three-week delay of the Philadelphia Irish Festival.

Originally scheduled for June 3, the Philadelphia Irish Festival celebrates all of Ireland’s cultural gems, from music to dancing to food.

The celebration of Irish culture is re-scheduled for Sunday, June 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Penn’s Landing.

The new date will still feature performances from notable Irish musicians, famous dance schools, bagpipers, and of course, traditional foods like shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash.