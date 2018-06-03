Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS) – Two rock climbers fell to their deaths while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in California.

El Capitan is a large rock formation at the national park.

The two people fell while climbing the Freeblast route Saturday morning.

Credit: CBS3.

They have been identified as Jason Wells, age 46, of Boulder, Colorado and Tim Klien, age 42, from Palmdale, California.

This is the second tragedy in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of the half dome in rainy conditions.

