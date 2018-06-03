Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flooding on I-95 Northbound has forced all lanes to be closed between exit 23, Girard Avenue/Lehigh Avenue, and exit 25, Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue Saturday night.
UPDATE: Flooding on I-95 northbound between Exit: GIRARD AV/LEHIGH AV { # 23 } and Exit 25 – Allegheny Ave/Castor Ave. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) June 3, 2018
UPDATE: Flooding on I-95 northbound between Exit: GIRARD AV/LEHIGH AV { # 23 } and Exit 25 – Allegheny Ave/Castor Ave. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) June 3, 2018
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.