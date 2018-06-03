Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flooding on I-95 Northbound has forced all lanes to be closed between exit 23, Girard Avenue/Lehigh Avenue, and exit 25, Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue Saturday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch