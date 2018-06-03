Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — It was also a special day for families in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, as they participated in the annual Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday.
Philadelphia Irish Festival Postponed Until June 24 Due To Rain
The event took place at Bishops Gate Corporate Center.
Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to raise money and awareness.
An estimated one in fifty-nine children in the United States is on the autism spectrum.
Hundreds Walk To End Gun Violence In Philadelphia
At last check, this year’s walk raised nearly 150,000 dollars.