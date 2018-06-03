Filed Under:Autism Speaks, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — It was also a special day for families in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, as they participated in the annual Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday.

Philadelphia Irish Festival Postponed Until June 24 Due To Rain

The event took place at Bishops Gate Corporate Center.

Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to raise money and awareness.

An estimated one in fifty-nine children in the United States is on the autism spectrum.

Hundreds Walk To End Gun Violence In Philadelphia

At last check, this year’s walk raised nearly 150,000 dollars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch