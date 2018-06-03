Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — It was also a special day for families in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, as they participated in the annual Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday.

Philadelphia Irish Festival Postponed Until June 24 Due To Rain

The event took place at Bishops Gate Corporate Center.

Hundreds of people laced up their shoes to raise money and awareness.

Had a great time emceeing the @AutismSpeaksSNJ walk today!! I’ve done this for several years now! Always a pleasure 😊 #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/L7IODNbHip — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) June 2, 2018

An estimated one in fifty-nine children in the United States is on the autism spectrum.

Hundreds Walk To End Gun Violence In Philadelphia

At last check, this year’s walk raised nearly 150,000 dollars.