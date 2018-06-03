Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames fueled by the wind quickly engulfed a garage on the 9300 block of Trexler Road in Upper Macungie Township.

The flames then spread to the home.

According to the Goodwill Fire Company in Lehigh County, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

Army Sgt. Damon Solomon Surprises Son, Family At High School Graduation

The fire was placed under control just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

So far, no word on what sparked the flames.

(This is a developing story.)