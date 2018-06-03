Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames fueled by the wind quickly engulfed a garage on the 9300 block of Trexler Road in Upper Macungie Township.

The flames then spread to the home.

According to the Goodwill Fire Company in Lehigh County, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

The fire was placed under control just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

So far, no word on what sparked the flames.

(This is a developing story.) 

