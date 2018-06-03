Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in police custody after an “active shooter” was reported along the route for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Rock Marathon.

The shooting was reported in a parking garage near the finish line for the marathon around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the incident started as a hit and run.

The female suspect threw a weapon from the garage before being arrested.

That weapon appears to be an air-soft gun.

A police officer was injured by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot to the leg.

No one else was hurt.

The scene and been cleared.