PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Burlington County woman says a lightning strike and downed wires led to a devastating house fire and the loss of their family dog.

The blaze happened Saturday night at 9 Applegate Place in Vincentown.

The family was not home at the time, but their pets were.

Their beloved dog died in the fire.

One of their cats is still missing.