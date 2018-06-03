Filed Under:jackson new jersey, Local TV, Six Flags

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Park patrons at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey witnessed some scary moments Sunday as an attraction got stuck with riders on board.

One witness was filming as workers helped lower the ride to the ground where those riders were able to exit safely.

According to park officials, one of the ride’s many safety sensors detected an error and engaged the ride’s emergency stop, causing it to stop at a mid-point location.

The park says the ride will be closed for inspection before re-opening.

