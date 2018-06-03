Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Park patrons at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey witnessed some scary moments Sunday as an attraction got stuck with riders on board.

One witness was filming as workers helped lower the ride to the ground where those riders were able to exit safely.

Yikes! Folks have been stuck up there for 15 minutes and then while trying to get them down this happened! @SixFlags #greatadventure #themepark pic.twitter.com/4cBj1ROgUM — Tim Brady (@HereForTheBeer) June 3, 2018

According to park officials, one of the ride’s many safety sensors detected an error and engaged the ride’s emergency stop, causing it to stop at a mid-point location.

The park says the ride will be closed for inspection before re-opening.