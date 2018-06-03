Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The results of the largest breast cancer treatment study ever done revealed a surprising information about chemotherapy treatment.

According to researchers, women with the most common form of the disease called, invasive ductal carcinoma, can actually skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

The results are expected to affect up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States.

The results were published by the New England Journal of Medicine.