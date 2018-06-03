Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The results of the largest breast cancer treatment study ever done revealed a surprising information about chemotherapy treatment.

According to researchers, women with the most common form of the disease called, invasive ductal carcinoma, can actually skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

Family Of Three Loses Beloved Dog In Vincentown House Fire 

The results are expected to affect up to 70,000 patients a year in the United States.

The results were published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch