Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school senior from Marshfield, Massachusetts received more than just his diploma when he reached the podium at his graduation on June 2nd.
Tyler Solomon was stunned when his father, Army Sgt. Damon Solomon, surprised him following a year-long deployment overseas.
Police: Woman Drives Onto Baseball Field, Kills Vietnam Veteran During Little League Game
Army Sgt. Damon Solomon not only surprised his son on the field, but the rest of his family as well.
The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field.