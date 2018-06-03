Filed Under:Local TV, Marshfield MA

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school senior from Marshfield, Massachusetts received more than just his diploma when he reached the podium at his graduation on June 2nd.

Tyler Solomon was stunned when his father, Army Sgt. Damon Solomon, surprised him following a year-long deployment overseas.

Police: Woman Drives Onto Baseball Field, Kills Vietnam Veteran During Little League Game 

Army Sgt. Damon Solomon not only surprised his son on the field, but the rest of his family as well.

The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch