PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 8th Annual Philly Burger Brawl happens Sunday at Xfinity Live.

The Philly Burger Brawl began in 2011 when a couple was inspired to invite their restauranteur friends to participate in a culinary competition that would raise money to donate new technology to their children’s schools.

More than 60 top chefs and restaurants will offer a taste of their burgers, and other food items for judges to try.

The event helps raise money for literacy programming for teachers and students in Philadelphia.

Since it first launched, the Burger Brawl team has invested more than $200,000 in programs.

