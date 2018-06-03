Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (CBS) — Seven people were arrested Saturday evening after a massive fight broke out between groups of young people at Hamilton Mall.

A fight had been advertised on social media between the young people involved, which led to Township of Hamilton Police officers increasing their patrols.

Earlier on Saturday, several small altercations occurred which were quickly handled. One young girl was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Later that same evening, police received reports of large groups of young people gathering in the food court area.

While attempting to escort these groups out of the Hamilton Mall for disorderly conduct, chairs and other debris began to be thrown in the food court area.

Fights also began to break out.

Altogether, five young boys and two adult men were arrested as a result of the incident.

The adult men have been identified as Amir Vaughn, 18, and Theron Parrish-Jordan, 18. Both are from Mays Landing, NJ.

They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Charges for the five young boys included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

One Township of Hamilton Police Supervisor was assaulted which resulted in him sustaining a minor injury, but he has since been released following treatment.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.