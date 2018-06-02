Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles players continue to reach out to the community.

TE Zach Ertz hosted a football camp at Ridley High School in Delaware County Saturday afternoon.

Over 300 children received some hands on teaching and tips from Zach and several coaches.

Ertz emphasized that the game of life is much bigger than football and you have to continue to work hard.

“You always got to work hard, keep that work ethic. Also always compete and be a great teammate,” said Ertz.