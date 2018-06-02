Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break at South 19th and Morris Streets caused flooding in South Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The Philadelphia Water Department was called at 4:30 a.m. to reports of the water main break.

Five homes reported water in the basement.

The main has since been shut off.

No customers lost water since it broke in the intersection.

There are no details on when the main will be fixed.