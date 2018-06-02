WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds wore orange t-shirts and walked to end gun violence in Philadelphia Saturday.

Many held signs and chanted for action as they walked from Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown to Liberty Lands Park in Northern Liberties.

The color orange represents the more than 90 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day.

Similar walks are happening across the country.

