Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Alex’s Original Lemonade Stand returned to Penn Wynne Elementary School in Wynnewood on Saturday.

Philadelphia International Festival Of The Arts Boasts More Than 50 Performances Over 11 Days

The lemonade stand that started a movement in the fight against childhood cancer returned to the school that the creator Alexandra “Alex” Scott attended.

It was Alex’s mission to raise money in hopes of finding a cure for childhood cancer by holding lemonade stands.

Though she lost her battle, Alex’s legacy lives on with the foundation created in her name.

Idaho Teacher Accused Of Feeding Puppy To Turtle Is Charged

The free event featured food, games, crafts, raffle items and of course, lemonade.

There was also a butterfly release to commemorate and celebrate the lives of all children fighting cancer, as well as those who have lost their lives to the disease.