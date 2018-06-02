Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEWARK, D.E. (CBS) — The Newark Police are searching for a missing person, 25-year-old Phillip A. Rossetti.

He was last seen entering a wooded area near his home on the 100 block of Timberline Drive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Rossetti is described as a white male, 5’8″, 130 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue or black long sleeved shirt, and reportedly was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at (302)366-7111.