WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEWARK, D.E. (CBS) — The Newark Police are searching for a missing person, 25-year-old Phillip A. Rossetti.

He was last seen entering a wooded area near his home on the 100 block of Timberline Drive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

phillip1 Newark Police Seek Publics Help For Information On Missing 25 Year Old

credit: cbs3

Police: Crews Search For Missing Woman In Pennypack Creek 

Rossetti is described as a white male, 5’8″, 130 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark blue or black long sleeved shirt, and reportedly was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at (302)366-7111.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch