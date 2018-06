Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wildfire in Ute Park, New Mexico just keeps growing.

The United States Forest Service said flames broke our at the park on Thursday May 31st, and early Saturday the fire had grown to more than 27,000 acres.

The blaze has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes and resulted in the closure of many roads.

Officials are not sure what may have caused the fire.