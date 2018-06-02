Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nineteen year old Logan Tinley of Fort Worth, Texas is getting ready to take a solo flight of a lifetime.

The young pilot and student at Vanderbilt University is setting out to become the youngest American to circumnavigate the world in a month.

He’s doing it in a single engine propeller plane.

While a potential world-record is motivating, Tinley is also looking to raise half a million dollars to help fight childhood cancers.