HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Horsham Township has lifted its advisory on tap water on Saturday.

According to the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority water no longer needs to be boiled before it’s consumed.

“Please know that throughout this advisory there was no confirmed contamination of the public water distribution system. The Boil Water Advisory was issued as a precaution. Although not required, we are suggesting you run your faucet for approximately one minute. There are no other instructions for you to do to start using the water again,” added the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority in their statement.

The advisory affected more than 16,000 residents and 150 businesses.

The water warning forced many restaurants and all Hatboro-Horsham schools to close on friday.

The disinfection system at a township well stopped working Thursday night.

 

