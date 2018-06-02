Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Horsham Township hopes to lift an advisory on tap water later today.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the area between Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill, and Welsh Roads.

The advisory is affecting more than 16,000 residents and 150 businesses.

The water warning forced many restaurants and all Hatboro-Horsham schools to close on friday.

The disinfection system at a township well stopped working Thursday night.

Utility crews have since fixed the system.

They are still waiting for results from water tests.