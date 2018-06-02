WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Boil Water Advisory, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Horsham Township hopes to lift an advisory on tap water later today.

More Than 16,000 Horsham Residents Still Under Boil Water Advisory

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the area between Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill, and Welsh Roads.

The advisory is affecting more than 16,000 residents and 150 businesses.

The water warning forced many restaurants and all Hatboro-Horsham schools to close on friday.

The disinfection system at a township well stopped working Thursday night.

Hatboro-Horsham Schools Closed Friday Due To Boil Water Advisory

Utility crews have since fixed the system.

They are still waiting for results from water tests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch