PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, says she made a spiritual discovery as she walked the sand.

Cathy Rose Rader says when she looks at the shell of this horseshoe crab, she sees the face of Jesus.

She said after bringing the shell home, the image continued to lighten until the face staring back was unmistakable.

Now she’s sharing the image with the world.

She hopes the image will inspire people, no matter who or what they believe in.