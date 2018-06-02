WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, says she made a spiritual discovery as she walked the sand.

Cathy Rose Rader says when she looks at the shell of this horseshoe crab, she sees the face of Jesus.

credit: cbs3

She said after bringing the shell home, the image continued to lighten until the face staring back was unmistakable.

Now she’s sharing the image with the world.

She hopes the image will inspire people, no matter who or what they believe in.

 

