PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dragons were flying on the Schuylkill River Saturday afternoon, dragon boats that is.

The Philadelphia Dragon Boat Association hosted 90 teams for the 12th Annual Independence Dragon Boat Regatta.

Each boat was steered by a member of the U.S National Team, for three heats per team.

Perfect morning for the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta on the Schuylkill #nofilter pic.twitter.com/yGmcVXNDLV — Kimberly Junod (@reverberant) June 2, 2018

Some of the proceeds from the event go towards disabled veterans.