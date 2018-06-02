Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rescue crews are searching for a missing woman in Pennypack Creek.

Police reported to the area of Sandyford and Ryan Avenues after a man called 911 stating his 30-year-old girlfriend went in the water and didn’t come out.

Authorities say the woman has dark hair with half of it shaved off. She is wearing a pink shirt and dark pants.

Rescue is on the scene. Both the Marine and Aviation units have been notified and are headed to the scene.

(This is a developing story.)