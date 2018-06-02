Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

When the couple failed to show up to show up for a group tour of the grand canyon, officers knocked on the door of their Circus Circus hotel room.

Their bodies were then discovered.

Each person had been stabbed multiple times. Their names have not been released.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators had not yet determined whether it was a murder-suicide. But he said the early indication “leans toward” that possibility.

The newspaper said a person reported hearing an argument coming from the room the previous night.

Police said there is no active threat to guest safety at the hotel.

Police are investigating it as a double homicide.

