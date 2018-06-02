WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch From 11 A.M. Until 6 A.M. Sunday For AreaLatest Forecast | Radar
Filed Under:Local TV, NASA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Astronomers have made an incredible discovery.

They located a “neutron star” about 200-thousand light years from Earth. A neutron star is a celestial object, it has a small radius with high density. It is composed of packed neutrons.

Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Southern Observatory’s very large telescope, experts were able to capture the stunning image.

