PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Astronomers have made an incredible discovery.

They located a “neutron star” about 200-thousand light years from Earth. A neutron star is a celestial object, it has a small radius with high density. It is composed of packed neutrons.

Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Southern Observatory’s very large telescope, experts were able to capture the stunning image.