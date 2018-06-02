Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 47-year-old homeowner is recovering after a man forced entry into his home and attacked Friday night.

Police Search For Pair Of Gunmen Involved In Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

At approximately 8:10 pm, Hamilton Police Department officers responded to Brecknock Court for a report of a home invasion.

An investigation revealed that an unknown man forced his way into the home of the homeowner and an 18-year-old man.

The suspect confronted the homeowner and a struggle followed.

During the struggle, the suspect struck the victim in the head with a crowbar and bit his arm, before fleeing out of the residence.

The suspect was last seen running through the woods toward Cologne Avenue.

He is described as being a black man in his late 20’s to early 40’s, stocky build with a medium complexion, a shaved or bald head, and a beard, wearing a gray tee-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray hat.

Couple Stabbed To Death In Las Vegas Hotel Room

The victim was treated at the scene and took himself to the hospital for further evaluation.

The 18 year-old was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Larry Fernan at 609-625-2700 x 575.