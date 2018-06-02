Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a pair of gunmen who shot two men in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of West Ontario Street.

One man was grazed.

The other was hit in the chest and elbow.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are now trying to figure out the motive.