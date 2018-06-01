Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN MONEY) — The unemployment rate in the U.S. has reached the lowest point in half a century at 3.8 percent.

The last time the jobless rate was this low was in April 2000.

Vermont Will Pay People $10,000 To Move There And Work Remotely

May’s measurement of unemployment is another sign of the strong economy and tight labor market. That tied the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

The economy added 223,000 jobs, better than economists expected.

“The U.S. economy has this incredible head of steam,” said Josh Wright, chief economist at the software firm iCIMS.

The economy been expanding for almost nine years, the second-longest streak on record. And employers have added jobs every month for seven-and-a-half years.

Per demographics, Asian and African American communities reached record lows for unemployment rates according to Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

Wages grew 2.7 percent in May compared with a year earlier. Wage growth has picked up in recent months, but economists have been puzzled for a long time about why it isn’t climbing faster. In a job market this tight, employers are typically forced to pay much more to attract workers.

Economists believe that the unemployment rate still has more room to fall.

The job gains were broad. Over the past year, the economy has added an average 191,000 jobs a month.

Sears To Close Another 2 Stores Locally, 72 Stores Nationwide, As Sales Plunge

A little more than an hour before the report was officially released, President Donald Trump broke with precedent by saying on Twitter, “Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning.”

Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Bond yields jumped almost immediately after Trump’s tweet. The dollar also moved higher.

The jobs report is kept under wraps until the Labor Department publishes it at 8:30 a.m. ET, in part so that investors can’t get a jump on the data before it becomes public. A federal rule says executive branch employees are not supposed to comment on major economic reports until an hour after they are released.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.