Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video out of France caught everyone’s attention as a real-life Spider-Man came to a child’s rescue.

Mamoudou Gassama showed physical strength and even stronger character when he sprung into action after a four-year-old boy who was dangling from a Paris balcony.

3 Cheers: Survivor Winner Wendell Holland Continues Philly’s Winning Streak

Gassama pulled himself from floor to floor, racing to rescue the child.

They now call him the “French Spider-Man.”

Gassama says he was just passing by when he saw a crowd gathered in front of the building.

He said he didn’t have time to think; he just ran across the road to save the little boy.

The child will be just fine thanks to Gassama’s actions.

3 Cheers: Officer Jesse Hartnett Demonstrates Bravery Under Fire

French President Emanuel Macron personally met with Gassama, honoring the Malian migrant with French citizenship as a thank you.

During that meeting, Gassama told Macron, “I just climbed up and thank God; God helped me. The more I climbed, the more I had the courage to climb up higher. That’s it.”

3 Cheers: Phillies All-Star Teachers Of The Classroom

Even superheroes know courage doesn’t always come all at once but as Gassama showed, it’s that first step, the moment of action, that matters.

For that, Mamoudou Gassama gets three cheers.

Gassama also received a medal and a job as a firefighter.