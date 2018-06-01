BREAKING: 2 Injured In Lehigh Valley Mall Shooting, Police Say
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say two people were injured after a shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall on Friday evening.

The Whitehall Township Police Department posted the following about the shooting via Twitter: “Shooting at Lehigh Valley Mall, two confirmed victims. All information released on Twitter for now.”

Chopper 3 was over the scene where police have cordoned off an area of the mall parking lot outside of Macy’s.

Police: 2 Injured After Shooting At Lehigh Valley Mall

Credit: CBS3

There is no word yet on the severity of those injured. Police also have not reported any arrests or deaths.

Police confirm there’s no active shooter.

“The information we have currently is that the actor(s) have left,” said police.

