ORANGE CITY, Fla. (CBS) — A service dog is honored at an elementary school in Florida.

The teacher and students at Orange City Elementary love Linda, a service dog, so much that they put her picture in their yearbook.

Linda is a therapy companion for 11-year-old Rachel.

Rachel’s teacher says Linda has become like another student and decided to include her as a part of the class.

Rachel’s mom, Heidi Race, says Linda loves helping all of the kids.

“She will be there to help with texts when the kids start to get a little anxious or nervous. She kind of picks up on it,” said Race.

The school also awarded Linda with her very own faculty badge and a plaque to thank her for her service.

