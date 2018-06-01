Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in a Chester County home on Friday morning.

West Goshen Township Police were called to the home near Isabel Lane and North Five Points Road, just after 6:30 a.m.

Police: 2 Men Wanted For Robbing Mini Market Employee At Knifepoint In Olney

That’s where police say they found the bodies of a man and a woman in the living room.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public. Police say the preliminary investigation points to an apparent murder-suicide.

Reports: 76ers Consider Colangelo’s Dismissal As Twitter Probe Focuses On His Wife

The incident remains under investigation.