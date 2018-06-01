Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of robbing a mini market employee at knifepoint in the city’s Olney section.

It happened at Felipe’s Mini Market located at 5200 Montour Street, around 8:30 p.m. on May 26.

commerical robbery Police: 2 Men Wanted For Robbing Mini Market Employee At Knifepoint In Olney

Police say the men grabbed a store employee, placed a knife to his throat and dragged him to the front counter.

The men then demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this crime, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch