Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of robbing a mini market employee at knifepoint in the city’s Olney section.

It happened at Felipe’s Mini Market located at 5200 Montour Street, around 8:30 p.m. on May 26.

Police say the men grabbed a store employee, placed a knife to his throat and dragged him to the front counter.

The men then demanded money from the cashier, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this crime, call police.